Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

