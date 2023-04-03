Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.69. 472,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,208. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

