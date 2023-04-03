ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $77.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,204,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,980 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

