Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $341.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.11.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $340.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.99 and a 200-day moving average of $304.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $302,241,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.