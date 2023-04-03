NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Decreased by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $184.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average is $167.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

