NuCypher 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43,505.38 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. NuCypher has a market cap of $84.51 million and approximately $43,505.38 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

