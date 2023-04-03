NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$11.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWHUF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

