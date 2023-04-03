NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.60 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $784,859.88 and approximately $15.60 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,708.12 or 1.00112405 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02129103 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

