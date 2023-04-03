Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218 over the last three months. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nerdy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

