Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.