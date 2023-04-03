Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,734.52

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $4,734.52 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00071744 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00040007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003572 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,840,269 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

