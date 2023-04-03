MVL Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $89.76 million and approximately $878,612.25 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

