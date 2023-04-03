MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $558.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $559.56.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Natixis lifted its position in MSCI by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $559.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.64. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

