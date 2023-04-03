Morgan Stanley Trims Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Target Price to $23.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.19 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

