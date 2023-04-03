Morgan Stanley Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,770.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,356.67.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,318.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $999.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,325.67.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $121,601,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.