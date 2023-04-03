Morgan Stanley Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.