Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 65050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Mkango Resources Trading Down 24.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Drummond Dawes bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00. Insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

