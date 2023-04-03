Mina Market Cap Reaches $642.79 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $642.79 million and approximately $27.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,018,906,013 coins and its circulating supply is 878,382,083 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,018,700,092.8400393 with 878,035,161.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.72356894 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $23,812,334.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.