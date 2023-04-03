MGO One Seven LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 644,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,858. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.36. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.