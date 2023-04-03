MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.61. 157,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,814. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.