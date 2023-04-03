MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 7,684,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,425,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.