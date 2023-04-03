MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 359 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.27. The company had a trading volume of 394,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

