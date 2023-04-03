MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,672. The firm has a market cap of $399.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

