MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.16. 36,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

