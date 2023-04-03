MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $81.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.