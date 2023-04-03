MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 11,084 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.03. 4,738,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

