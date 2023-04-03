MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.65. 40,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,870. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $114.78.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

