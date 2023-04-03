MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 177,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,176. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

