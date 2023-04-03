MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Banner worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

