MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. 504,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.