MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,246 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 871,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

