MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,217 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,544 shares during the period.

SEAS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 228,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,914. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

