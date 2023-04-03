MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,986 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bread Financial worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $143,669,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bread Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 312,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

BFH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 288,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

