MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 70,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,538. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.39 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.