MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 3,565,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $17,169,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 105.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 2,722,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,740. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

