MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210,390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Sabre stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.23. 3,171,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.84. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

