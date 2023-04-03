MetisDAO Price Reaches $24.58 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $24.58 or 0.00088359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $109.40 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,850.50 or 1.00104681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.1325001 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,841,064.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.