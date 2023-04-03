Metars Genesis (MRS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,327.12

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $92.30 million and $77,327.12 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00005265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.45219165 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,249.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

