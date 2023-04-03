McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $3,678,112,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.56. The company had a trading volume of 405,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,938. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.18 and its 200 day moving average is $264.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.