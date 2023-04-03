Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 47,846 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.53. 1,826,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

