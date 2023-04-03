Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $211.28. 82,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $241.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

