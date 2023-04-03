Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.39. 425,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,427. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

