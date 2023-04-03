Maxim Group Downgrades NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) to Hold

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 0.0 %

NightHawk Biosciences stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. NightHawk Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

