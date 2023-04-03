Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. 6,707,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,850,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

