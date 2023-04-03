Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $363.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.44. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

