Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.23 on April 14th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous special dividend of $0.10.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.