MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $69.77 million and $4,288.19 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

