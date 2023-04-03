Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $29.86 million and $31,728.32 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000868 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,436.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

