M. Kraus & Co Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.96. The company had a trading volume of 340,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.34. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.