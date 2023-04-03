M. Kraus & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.79. 415,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,923. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

